Amitabh Bachchan And Jaya Bachchan's Net Worth: Rs 1,578 Crore Empire And Luxury Cars

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, one of the rock-solid couples in the industry, boast of an empire Rs 1578 crores as per a 2024 Business Today report. Jaya's income primarily comes from film roles, endorsements, and her salary as a Member of Parliament. Amitabh's income has multiple resources, including earnings from acting, endorsements, interest, rent, dividends, capital gains, and revenue from a solar power plant.

According to a 2024 Business Today report, as per the latest figures for the financial year 2022-23, Amitabh Bachchan's personal net worth stands at around Rs 273.74 crore, while Jaya Bachchan's is Rs 1.63 crore. Their combined net total stands at a huge Rs 1,578 crore. In 2024-25, Amitabh reportedly earned Rs 350 crore, making him one of India's highest taxpayers.

According to a 2024 Siasat report, Mr Bachchan owns 16 vehicles that showcase his taste for luxury and style. His impressive lineup includes a Bentley Continental GT, Range Rover Autobiography LWB, Lexus LX 570, Toyota Land Cruiser, Mercedes GL63 AMG, Mercedes Benz S 350, Porsche Cayman S, Mercedes-Benz V-Class, Mini Cooper S, and a vintage Ford. Each car reflects his choice of fine things and luxury.

Big B's iconic residence Pratiksha in Mumbai's Juhu is estimated to be valued at around Rs 50 crore at the current market price, according to reports.

He and his son Abhishek Bachchan jointly own a property in Juhu's Kapol Housing Society worth Rs 45 crore. The Kalki 2898 AD actor has residences at Oberoi Seven in Goregaon, Mumbai, priced at Rs 20 crore and Rs 9.5 crore. Also, he has some property in his name in Pawna, Pune, as well as outside India, like France.

