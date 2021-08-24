Kareena Kapoor And Amrita Arora's Work Out Session Calls For Mandatory Selfies

Kareena Kapoor with Amrita Arora. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena shared glimpses from the online session on Instagram

"Fit and fab," Kareena captioned it

"Gym class today," she wrote in another entry

Leave it to Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora to set friendship goals for every occasion. The reason we brought this up today is because the actresses worked out together and they didn't forget to document it for their Instafam. The online workout session was conducted by fitness instructor Siddharth Singh. Kareena shared snippets from the session on her Instagram stories. There is a video of them doing planks together because in Kareena's words "BFFs who plank together stay together." Of course there is the staple selfie, which features Kareena and Amrita twinning in black. "Fit and fab," Kareena captioned it. "Gym class today," she wrote in another entry.

Several fan pages dedicated to Kareena Kapoor curated the videos and pictures from the session and shared it on Instagram. Check this one out:

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora are a part of a close-knit friend circle that also includes Amrita's sister Malaika Arora. The quartet have been friends for the longest time and are frequently seen chilling together. They never miss to give us major friendship goals. These pictures are proof:

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy last year.

Amrita Arora stepped into Bollywood with the 2002 film Kitne Door Kitne Paas, co-starring Fardeen Khan. She has been a part of films such as Ek Aur Ek Gyarah and Hello. She shared screen space with her bestie Kareena Kapoor in films like Golmaal Returns and Kambakkht Ishq.