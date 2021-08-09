A 'Perfect Sunday Night' With Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Kareena-Karisma Kapoor, Malaika-Amrita Arora, The Poonawallas, Karan Johar And Manish Malhotra

Amrita Arora shared this photo. (Image courtesy: amuaroraofficial)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's weekend party with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla, his wife and socialite Natasha Poonawalla was all about "love and laughter." The celebs shared pictures from their get-together on their respective social media profiles on early Monday and sent the Internet into a tizzy. Why? Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor, his co-star of many films, together in a frame after a long time. In the picture, Natasha Poonawalla, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Adar Poonawalla can be seen sitting on a couch and Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar can be seen standing behind them.

Sharing the photo, Karisma Kapoor wrote: "A perfect Sunday evening #loveandlaughter" while Amrita Arora's caption read: "Sunday night with my peeps. #thisisus." Manish Malhotra shared the photo with this caption: "That perfect Sunday night."

Reacting to Karisma Kapoor's post, many fans left comments like "SRK and Bebo together in a frame!" and "Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena together in a photo, perfect."

Check out the trending photo from Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Kareena-Karisma Kapoor, Malaika-Amrita Arora, Adar-Natasha Poonawalla, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra's get-together:

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor have worked together in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (directed by Karan Johar), Ra.One, Don and Asoka. Karan Johar, who is a good friend of Shah Rukh Khan, has directed him in hits such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan and produced SRK's films like Kal Ho Naa Ho and Dear Zindagi.

Kareena Kapoor and her squad, comprising her sister Karisma, Malaika and Amrita Arora, share a great rapport with Natasha Poonawalla.

Last month, Kareena and her gang partied at Malaika Arora's house and pictures from their dinner party trended big time on social media. Take a look:

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Pathan while Kareena Kapoor's upcoming films are Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar's Takht.