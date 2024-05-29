Kareena Kapoor Adds Bling To This Bvlgari Event. Rhea Kapoor, Shibani Dandekar Send Love For Her Look

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: KareenaKapoor)

Kareena Kapoor recently attended a Bvlgari event and she did it in style. Kareena Kapoor shared a bunch of picures of herself from the event and she looked absolutely stunning. For the event, Kareena Kapoor chose an off-shoulder blingy gown. She amped up her glamour quotient with diamond jewellery. Kareena shared a few close-up shots of herself where she let her smile do the talking. Sharing the pictures, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Delighted to be a part of bvlgari as a friend of the brand for the iconic launch of the high-end BvlgariAllegra and LeGemme. Thank you bvlgari for an incredibly indulging sensorial afternoon.Let's toast to their high-end collection launch!" Kareena received compliments on her look from her colleagues. Kareena's close friend Rhea Kapoor dropped a bunch of heart emojis. Shibani Dandekar wrote, "Damnnn." Archana Vijaya Puri wrote, "Gorgeous." Take a look:

A few days ago, Kareena shared a mirror selfie from her walk-in-closet. Captioning the photo on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "It's Couture Darling you won't understand. IYKYK. Kaftan Girl for life." Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor often treats her fans and followers to her sartorial choices. Sharing a few pictures from the 69th Fimfare Awards night, she wrote in the caption, "Red for the night of the black lady." Kareena Kapoor wore a vibrant red saree and matched it with a halter-neck blouse at the function. Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor shared a few images from an event in which she wore a pastel-coloured pantsuit. A rose motif on the top added to Kareena's sartorial glory. Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, "A fantastic day in Qatar at the Doha Jewelry & Watches Exhibition 20th Edition." Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor made her web debut with Jaane Jaan, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat last year. The actress was last seen in The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the MAMI Film Festival last year.