Jab Kareena Kapoor Met Canadian Model Winnie Harlow At Vogue Ball Of Arabia

Kareena shared this image. (courtesy: KareenaKapoor)

Stunning is the other name of Kareena Kapoor and she once again proved it with her impeccable fashion game. Kareena Kapoor attended Vogue Ball Of Arabia and she did it in style. Moreover, she met Canadian fashion model Winnie Harlow on the sidelines of the event and shared a picture with her. Kareena Kapoor shared a few mirror selfies on her Instagram story as well. In the pictures, she can be seen dressed in a glittery green gown with a plunging neckline. She let her neckpiece do all the talking. She captioned the first picture, "Woke up like this." She also shared an elevator selfie and wrote, "And to bed like this too." Sharing a picture with Winnie Harlow, she wrote, "The one with beautiful Winnie." FYI, Kareena Kapoor wore the gown from the shelves of celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Take a look at Kareena's stories here:

Kareena Kapoor often treats her fans and followers to her sartorial choices. Sharing a few pictures from the 69th Fimfare Awards night, she wrote in the caption, "Red for the night of the black lady." Kareena Kapoor wore a vibrant red saree and matched it with a halter-neck blouse at the function. Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor shared a few images from an event in which she wore a pastel-coloured pantsuit. A rose motif on the top added to Kareena's sartorial glory. Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, "A fantastic day in Qatar at the Doha Jewelry & Watches Exhibition 20th Edition." Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor made her web debut with Jaane Jaan, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat last year. The actress will next be seen in The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the MAMI Film Festival last year. Winnie Harlow is a Canadian fashion model and public spokesperson on the skin condition vitiligo. She appeared in the Beyonce-directed HBO visual album Beyonce: Lemonade (2016).