Kareena Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Dad Randhir Is Cuteness Overloaded

Kareena Kapoor posted this image of her dad. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Drop whatever you are doing and head straight to Kareena Kapoor's Instagram timeline. The actress has posted an adorable picture to wish her father, actor Randhir Kapoor, a happy birthday. In both snapshots, Randhir can be seen hugging Kareena Kapoor's little ones. While the kids have their backs to the camera, one of the frames features Taimur Ali Khan, and the other one has Jehangir Ali Khan with his grandfather. In her heartfelt caption, Kareena wrote, “The HUG of life…Happy Birthday Nana and to my Papa…#I am like my father,” accompanied by rainbows and red hearts emojis. After viewing Kareena Kapoor's heartfelt post, fans and fellow celebrities began flooding the comments section with warm birthday wishes for Randhir Kapoor.

Randhir's niece and Rishi-Neetu Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, expressed her wishes simply with "Happy b'day" accompanied by a black heart emoji. Director Zoya Akhtar dropped black heart emojis. Kareena's sister-in-law, Saba Pataudi, chimed in with a cheerful "Haaaappppyyyy Birthday" along with red heart emojis. Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora also shared the sentiment and posted black hearts.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's post below:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor's sister, actress Karisma Kapoor also wished their father on the special day with a throwback image. In the lovely photo, baby Karisma is seen sitting on her father's lap and sticking her tongue out. Both Karisma and Randhir Kapoor are wearing outfits with polka dots. Did someone say "cute", yet? In the caption, the doting daughter wrote: "Happy birthday to my handsome, funniest, charming and kind Papa. PS - Fashion game on point. #DottyDuo #HappyBirthday."



Kareena Kapoor's penchant for sharing precious moments featuring her kids and her father is well-known. Last year, to mark Randhir Kapoor's special day, the actress delighted fans with a heartwarming snapshot featuring Randhir Kapoor and Jehangir Ali Khan, aka Jeh. In the picture, while Randhir sported a pout, little Jeh gazed adoringly at his grandfather. Alongside the adorable image, Kareena penned a heartfelt caption: "Both my favourite boys doing what I love the most. Happy Birthday, Papa. I love you so much."

Check it out:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor last featured in the Netflix film Jaane Jaan, alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Up next, she will be seen in The Buckingham Murders, The Crew, and Singham Again.