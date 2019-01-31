Karanvir Bohra Thanks Sushma Swaraj For Help While Detained At Moscow Airport

Karanvir Bohra at the airport in Moscow. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Karanvir Bohra, who was temporarily detained at the Moscow airport for travelling with a damaged passport, thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and the officials who helped him get a temporary passport and visa on short notice. The Bigg Boss 12 alumnus on Thursday tweeted that "Indians travelling abroad are in safe hands." He wrote: "I have no words to thank the Indian Embassy in Moscow for helping me get a brand new temporary passport and a visa. Celebrity or no celebrity, I know one thing for sure, we Indians are in very safe hands when we travel abroad... Thanks to Sushma Swaraj and the Indian Embassy for their help."

I have no words to thank the @IndEmbMoscow 4 helping me get a brand new temporary passport and a visa.celebrity or no celebrity, i know one thing for sure, we Indians are in very safe hands when we travel abroad... thanks to @SushmaSwaraj and the #IndianEmbassy for their help — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 30, 2019

He also posted this video on Instagram:

Karanvir Bohra is in Moscow to attend the MacCoffee Bollywood Film Festival and in a statement to news agency IANS, the actor added that the festival officials also "went out of their ways to help him out."

"Special thanks to Sushma Swaraj and all the officials for the prompt actions taken to help me. I have been given a temporary passport and visa for my stay. I am extremely happy to be in Russia for attending a festival that celebrates and honours Indian films," he added.

Karanvir Bohra had to wait for over nine hours at the airport after the Russian immigration officials found that his passport was damaged.

Karanvir Bohra has starred in TV shows like Just Mohabbat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shararat and Naagin. His last small screen appearance was in Bigg Boss 12, where he was the fourth runner-up.

