Karanvir Bohra Detained At Moscow Airport For Damaged Passport

Karanvir Bohra was seen in Bigg Boss 12 (Image courtesy karanvir)

Actor Karanvir Bohra, who participated in the 12th season of reality television show Bigg Boss, tweeted on Wednesday that he has been detained at the Moscow airport for passport damage. The 36-year-old actor, who travelled to Moscow to be part of the MacCoffee Bollywood Film Festival, wrote on Twitter: "So bummed. Waiting at the Moscow airport because my passport is a little damaged. They are contemplating to deport me back to India. Indian Embassy Moscow, wish you would have told me that prior to issuing me the visa." Karanvir's tweet drew a prompt response from the Indian Embassy in Moscow, who wrote: "Embassy officials are in touch with Russian authorities regarding the issue."

so bummed... waiting at #moscowairport coz my passport is a little damaged.

They contemplating to deport me back to India. @IndEmbMoscowRus@IndEmbMoscow i wished you would have told me that prior to issuing me the visa.

feeling bad for @IndianFilmsRus — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 30, 2019

Thank you so much.... much much appreciated

Always good to know that I'm looked after by my @IndEmbMoscowhttps://t.co/1W7ROLZihb — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 30, 2019

Karanvir has been at the Moscow airport for several hours and the Russian and the Indian embassies are reportedly trying their best to get the problem sorted, a source told news agency IANS. "After Karanvir reached Moscow, it was noticed by the Russian immigration officials. While Karanvir has been at the airport for the last four hours, we hear that the Russian embassy, the Indian embassy and a lot of other people are working towards getting the issue sorted and having Karanvir enter the country and attend the festival he was originally there for," IANS quoted the source as saying.

Karanvir's wife Teejay criticised the laxity of the Indian authorities and wrote: "Indian authorities need to resolve these legal issues before a citizen to leaves India. Other countries are often strict with security protocols. What is one supposed to do after landing in a foreign country?"

Indian authorities need to resolve these legal issues before a citizen to leaves India. Other countries are often strict with security protocols. What is one supposed to do after landing in a foreign country? https://t.co/286hzUGKru — Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) January 30, 2019

Several other celebrities like Dabboo Ratnani, Hina Khan and Rajesh Khatter reacted to Karanvir's tweet and wrote that the authorities will "definitely clear out" the matter. Ali Asgar in his tweet urged Indian Embassy in Moscow to help his friend in distress. "Indian Embassy Moscow, please help my friend to proceed for his shoot," the actor wrote.

i know it's crazy.... but the @IndEmbMoscow have been really really helpful.... keeping fingers crossed https://t.co/mJiohEQ3M8 — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 30, 2019

Thanks @DabbooRatnani here as a chief guest at the @IndianFilmsRus which is happening this evening and the @IndEmbMoscow have been really really helpful in trying to get this sorted https://t.co/hgjptD0QS4 — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 30, 2019

On the work front, Karanvir Bohra will be next seen in Hume Tumse Pyar Kitna, which is expected to release later this year.