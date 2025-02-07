Karan Veer Mehra Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput Helped Him Battle Alcoholism

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra remembered Sushant Singh Rajput and shared how he played a major role in his life, career in an interview with ETimes. Karan Veer recalled Sushant was a "turning point" in his life and helped him battle alcoholism.

Karan Veer and Sushant worked in the popular tv serial Pavitra Rishta and developed a strong friendship. Recalling how Sushant helped him to come out of alcoholism, the actor said, "There was a time after Pavitra Rishta when I met with an accident and fell into alcoholism. That's when Sushant entered my life and helped me find my way out. He lifted me."

Sushant always encouraged Karan Veer to perform well. He even complimented him saying that he's better than him as an actor. "Sushant used to genuinely praise me and believe in me more.Ye kaise keh sakta hai ke main iss better hoon. He is one of the top stars in the country and he's saying I'm better than him. He would say, "bus mujhe chance mil gaya tu hota toh tu bahot sahi karta."

"It's very big of him to say that main nahi bol paaunga shayad. When your family members do that like your mother, they do it out of love. But when he used to say all those things to me "ek alag confidence aata tha mere andar." I used to feel if he's saying then I should do something for him," said Karan Veer to the publication.

Karan also revealed he met casting director Mukesh Chhabra through Sushant, "I met Mukesh Chhabra through him. He would party somewhere and suddenly call me bhai aaja. He would arrange things for me."

Karan Veer has a deep regret as he couldn't be there when Sushant probably needed him the most. The actor said, "I don't know how, when and I'm so guilty I was not there for him when he needed me." Karan Veer was not in touch with Sushant before his untimely death in 2020.

Karan Veer Mehra lifted the Bigg Boss 18 trophy beating Vivian Dsena last month.