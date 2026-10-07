Karan Patel Exits <i>Rise And Fall</i> Season 2 Due To Medical Reasons: Report

Actor Karan Patel has reportedly quit Rise and Fall season 2. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor's sudden exit has sparked curiosity.



While Karan was often seen asking Rise and Fall 2's team to open the door and let him leave, his requests were not considered, as per the Free Press Journal.



Now, it seems that the actor has walked away from the show.



Karan Patel Exits Rise And Fall 2



Karan has left the show due to medical reasons, The Indian Express reported.



He is diabetic and needs to take insulin from time to time, the report stated. He also takes medication for diabetes. In the last few days before he reportedly quit, the actor felt unwell and had to undergo some medical checkups.



As of now, neither Karan nor Rise and Fall's team has confirmed the rumours of his exit.



Rise and Fall is not the first show that Karan Patel has left midway. Earlier, he quit The 50 due to medical reasons. He later returned as a wild card entrant.



Another Exit From Rise And Fall 2



While Karan leaving the show midway may surprise fans, there is also another exit being reported from the sets of Rise and Fall.



Politician Tej Pratap Yadav has also quit the Virender Sehwag-hosted show, as per The Indian Express.



Tej Pratap had impressed audiences and fellow contestants with his fun-loving personality. He even became the first “ultimate ruler” of Rise and Fall.



However, Tej Pratap had to quit the show due to some legal and political commitments.



Earlier, Siwet Tomar became the first contestant to exit the reality show, following a heated clash with fellow contestant Shehzad Poonawalla.



Influencer Anish Bhagat was also eliminated due to low votes.



Now, with the exit of Karan Patel and Tej Pratap Yadav, the show may bring in two wild card entrants, as per reports.



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