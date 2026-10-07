"Mommy And Daddy Again": Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Announce Second Pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar React

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who are proud parents to their daughter Saraayah Malhotra, are now all set to welcome their second child. Taking to Instagram, the celebrity couple shared a joint post in which Kiara and Sidharth's baby girl's hands are seen holding a pair of tiny socks.

They captioned it, "Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude." The post went viral, and celebs and fans flooded the comments section with compliments and messages.

Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Congrats guys!" while Kareena Kapoor commented, "Mommy and daddy again, yaay." Rakul Preet Singh's comment read, "Oh wow! This is such lovely news, God bless." Karan Johar wrote, "Love love you." See the post and a few comments below:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani became parents to their first child, a baby girl, on July 15, 2025. The baby was initially due in August but was born earlier. Kiara Advani was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai's Girgaon area for the delivery.

In an interview with Raj Shamani, Kiara Advani opened up about the emotional realities of childbirth and how motherhood transformed her emotionally and mentally. "Everything changes in you as a personality. I feel, before and after becoming a mum, I'm a completely different person in every way. And I've come to terms with it also," the actress said.

"There's so much more purpose in everything you do. I'm constantly thinking of leading by example for my daughter. What would my daughter feel if I did this?" she added.

She confessed that the amount of work a mother or a homemaker does is more than anything any of us can imagine. "I'm someone who has worked every day of my life. I've done crazy shifts. I've done the hustle," the actor added.

Sidharth and Kiara got married on February 7, 2023, in a dreamy ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan.

Also Read: 'Our Hearts Are Full Of Love': Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Announce Second Pregnancy