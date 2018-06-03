Karan Johar's Twins Roohi And Yash's 'Shouting Match' Is So, So Adorable Sophie Choudry summed it up the best: "They clearly have a lot to say just like their daddy"

Yash and Roohi were born last year via surrogacy. The twinbs celebrated their first birthday earlier in February. Karan Johar named his son after his filmmaker father Yash Johar while Roohi's name is rearrangement of KJo's mother Hiroo's name.



Karan Johar, a single parent, last year told news agency IANS that he won't become a "hysterical, hyper parent like some leading actresses." He had said: "



Karan Johar's twins are friends with Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur, Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya and Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira. They've attended each other's birthday parties -



(With inputs from IANS)



