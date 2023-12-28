Karan Johar's Reply To Troll Who Asked Him To Bring A 'Bahu' For His Mom

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: karanjohar )

A recent comment on Karan Johar's post, asking him to bring home a "bahu" or a bride for his mother, did not sit well with the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director. On Thursday, the filmmaker responded to the comment on his Instagram stories. For the unversed, the concerned comment read, "Bahu laa do maa ko time pass nahi hota hoga (Get a wife; it must be hard for your mother to pass her time)." Replying to the comment, Karan Johar wrote, "Of all the crazy trolls, the abuse and judgement I get about my life choices and my way of being I find comments like these the most offensive. Firstly no "bahu" should be a time pass for anyone's mother... a bahu is a label which comes with ridiculous regressive baggage... she is an individual in her own right and can pass her time how she likes personally and professionally... also to everyone I would like to add my mother co-parents my children with me and doesn't need any "time pass"... her life is complete by the love we receive from her and do our best to give it back with all our heart! And bringing in a "bahu" Is not an option to whoever is concerned about my relationship status! My children are blessed to have my mother guide us all... and in life if I were to have a partner I would do so to fill my void not anyone else's! Thank you for listening."

Talking about trolls, a few months back, Karan Johar hosted Bollywood's power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on his chat show Koffee With Karan. The episode faced a barrage of trolling after Deepika revealed about her and Ranveer's open relationship when they first started seeing each other. Shutting down trolls, the filmmaker did an Instagram Live and talked about constructive criticism. While urging fans for their feedback, Karan Johar said, “Keep your criticism constructive. If you want to troll us…Do what you need to do because no one's looking.”

Karan Johar added, “Trolling gets you nowhere. You are landing nowhere. You're filling and brimming your heart with negativity but landing nowhere because what's gonna happen will happen to the people you're trolling. If they're gonna meet the success, they will. If they're gonna fail, they will. It has nothing to do with you.” The filmmaker concluded by saying, “For all those who are consistently being positive, more power to you because positivity is the key to your own success.”

In yet another interview with with Sucharita Tyagi earlier this year, Karan Johar opened up about how he dealt with trolls and how it affected his mother Hiroo Johar. The filmmaker also confessed that he is now comfortable in his skin and he "has nothing to lose anymore".

Karan Johar told Sucharita Tyagi, "In the last three years, I felt there was a lot of hate that was coming my way and it had really taken a toll on my mom. I saw her literally crumble under that because she used to watch TV channels. She was reading stuff online. She was watching TV anchors screaming and shouting and saying the most godawful things, demonising me for some reason. Then there were people who were kind of writing the same on Twitter and other social media platforms."

On the work front, Karan Johar returned to the director's chair after 7 years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. At present, his chat show Koffee With Karan is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.