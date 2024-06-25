Karan Johar Willing to Play Ananya's Father, Says Has A 'Frustrated Actor' Inside Him

This image was shared on Instagram (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar recently expressed his desire to act in films. The filmmaker has appeared in only one movie - Bombay Velvet — which failed to perform well at the box office. The Anurag Kashyap directorial also featured Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in key roles. Now, Karan Johar has opened up about his wish to play the role of Ananya Panday's father in a film. In a conversation with Sucharita Tyagi, Karan said, “I'll play Ananya's father. I've reached that point where age is not an obstacle. As long as it's a meaty part, a ‘supporting' part, a ‘character artist' part, I'll do it.”

Talking about how he wants to appear on the screen, Karan Johar added, “I mean it from the bottom of my heart, I cannot tell you, I didn't get a single offer after that film (Bombay Velvet). I thought so many avenues would open up after that film and I'd have to say no to films. I try to subtly suggest my name in my company. I say, ‘This part is very exciting, I wish I could play it.' Directors just change the topic.”

Karan Johar also shared how no one has offered him a role since the release of Bombay Velvet. He expressed, “I got really good reviews but I'm blowing my own trumpet because, in reality, nothing happened. I didn't even get offered a bad film. I got offered no films. I really would like to say this to casting directors who are watching this, ‘Please, I really want to redeem myself. I'm very proud of Bombay Velvet and the endeavour that it was. But, I'd like to do a full-length role. Give me any role. I know I don't have the trappings to play the lead but consider me.”

As per Karan Johar, he has a “frustrated actor” inside him. “I really want to act. I feel there's a frustrated actor inside me who wants to come out. I'm not saying this as a joke. Every day I feel it'll (acting offer) come today or tomorrow but it never does. I'm ready to give my time to a film, I'm ready,” the filmmaker mentioned.

Karan Johar last produced Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Mr & Mrs Mahi.