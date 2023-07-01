Karan Johar Tried The Tum Kya Mile Trend In The Mountains. So, How Did He Do?

Karan Johar in a still from the video. (courtesy: karanjohar)

These Tum Kya Mile reels on Instagram keep getting better and better. The latest addition to the list is the maker of the song Karan Johar. The filmmaker, on Saturday, shared a LOL video of himself, grooving and posing in front of the camera with snow-capped mountains in the backdrop as the track Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani plays. Karan Johar added a dash of self deprecating humour to the post and he captioned it, "My bachpan ka sapna (my childhood dream) of posing in the mountains has come true thanks to Tum Kya Mile. PS: Forgive the over acting. Camera person: A shocked Shauna Gautam."

Karan Johar's friends from the industry filled up the comments section of his post. Sanjay Kapoor commented, "PS - This is your most subtle performance." Tanya Ghavri commented, "It's a looooookkkkkk." "Actually it is nice," read another comment.

After Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, this movie marks the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It also marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon make an action film. He was also seen judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has a bunch of upcoming films lined-up including Yodha. The recent releases include Govinda Naam Mera, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Liger, Selfiee and Brahmastra, to name a few.