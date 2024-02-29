Karan Johar Reviews Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies: 'Made Me Smile, Laugh, Tear Up'

A still from Laapataa Ladies. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who attended the screening of Laapataa Ladies in Mumbai earlier this week, shared an extensive review of the film, directed by Kiran Rao and co-produced by Aamir Khan. Karan Johar wrote on Instagram, "I can say with complete assurance that at the end of 2024 when we look back at the year this gem of a gorgeous film will be hailed as one of the best films of the year. Kiran Rao directs this soulful and stirring satire with the ease of a bonafide veteran."

Karan Johar added his note, "Addressing potent issues with humour, oodles of charm and superlative performances Laapataa Ladies made me smile, laugh, tear up and then applaud the mastery of the filmmaker and writers of the film!!! Drop everything you're doing this weekend and watch this ovation worthy film! Congratulations to the entire ensemble of actors... the solid technicians... The brilliant writing team and Kiran Rao for giving us a gift of a film! and props to Aamir Khan Productions for always raising the cinematic bar with excellence."

Read Karan Johar's post here:

Karan Johar pictured at the screening of Laapataa Ladies in Mumbai earlier this week with the film's director Kiran Rao.

The film, set in rural India, showcases the story of two brides who get separated during a train journey and that leads to a complicated journey. The film is slated to release on March 1. The film has been co-produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions.