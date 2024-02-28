Just Aamir Khan And His 3 Idiots Co-Star Sharman Joshi Posing At Laapataa Ladies Screening

Sharman Joshi shared this image. (courtesy: SharmanJoshi)

Aamir Khan and Sharman Joshi, two stars of the much-loved 3 Idiots, had a mini-reunion at the special screening of Laapataa Ladies. Laapataa Ladies has been directed by Aamir Khan's ex-wife, acclaimed filmmaker Kiran Rao, with the superstar co-producing the film. Sharing an image from the red carpet and reviewing the film, Sharman Joshi wrote: “Fabulous Film, a must watch. Amazing Kiran,” tagging Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan. In the image, both Sharman Joshi and Aamir Khan are twinning in black, looking dapper as ever, making us miss R Madhavan, who would have completed the 3 Idiots trio. We also spotted Sharman Joshi's wife Prerana Chopra.

Check out the image here:

Earlier, in an interaction with The Times Of India, Sharman Joshi recounted some fun moments from the sets of 3 Idiots. Sharing a hilarious idea that Aamir Khan came up with for one of the scenes, Sharman Joshi said: "I especially remember the one scene where Aamir, Maddy and I were drunk and cursing Boman Irani's character in the film. Aamir suggested that we drink and perform. Aamir and I were on time to start drinking but Maddy had some work and reached a little late. Aamir told him to catch up with us. Madhavan is not much of a drinker but in order to catch up with us, he had a few drinks too fast. By the time we were ready for the scene, we were a little too high, but Maddy was even more so. He performed the scene brilliantly! Not often do you get to see Madhavan like that because he rarely gets drunk."

Meanwhile, the special screening of Laapataa Ladies was attended by Salman Khan, Kajol, Karan Johar, Ali Fazal, Radhika Apte, Sunny Deol, Anand L Rai, Ashutosh Gowariker, R Balki, Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur among others. Check out the images here.

About working with his ex-wife on the film, Aamir Khan told News18, “Yeh koi doctor ne kaha hai ke divorce ho jata hai toh aap foran dushman ho jaate hai? Yeh meri khushnaseebi hai ke mere zindagi mein Kiran aayi aur humara safar bahut hee fulfilling raha mere liye. [Has any doctor said that if you get divorced, you instantly become enemies? I consider myself fortunate that Kiran came into my life, and our journey has been incredibly fulfilling.]”

He said: “Bahut kuch banaya humne [Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao] saath mein, personally and professionally aur agge bhi hum saath mein hee hai. Hum insaani aur jaazbaati taur pe jude huye hai aur humesha rahenge. [We have created a lot together, both personally and professionally, and we will continue to be together in the future. We're connected on a human and emotional level, and that bond will always remain.] We are like a family.”

Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.