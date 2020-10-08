Karan Johar Remembers Dad Yash Johar On Dharma's Red-Letter Day: 'We've Basked In The Glory Of Your Goodwill'

Karan Johar shared this throwback (courtesy karanjohar)

40 years ago on this date you released your first film Dostana and thus began a company that was so close to your heart," Karan Johar wrote in his note dedicated to his later father Yash Johar. The celebrated filmmaker founded the production house Dharma Productions in 1979 and Dostana was the banner's first production, which released on October 8, 1980. As Dostana clocked 40 years on Thursday, Karan Johar, poured his heart out in an emotional post, remembering his father. "All your tremendous karma is in every sunshine ray of Dharma... all we have done is bask in the glory of your goodwill.... we stand tall because of your teachings and pray every day that you are proud of all of us Papa!"

After Yash Johar died in 2004, Karan Johar took over Dharma Productions. "Dharma is a result of so many of us who strive every day to spread cheer at the movies...we miss you ...but we feel your hand on our head and that gives us the courage to combat and to create... I love you so much Papa," Karan Johar added in his note.

Dharma Productions also paid a tribute to Yash Johar's debut film as a producer and tweeted this: "40 saal baad bhi, salaamat hai yeh." Directed by Raj Khosla, the original Dostana jodi was portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha. Zeenat Aman co-starred with the iconic duo in the movie.

Dharma Productions is known for its ensemble cast movies which went on to attain cult classic status, such as Agneepath, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Na Ho, My Name Is Khan, Student Of The Year, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, among others. Under Dharma Productions, Karan Johar marked his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. He's also launched several celebrity kids such as Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, among others, through Dharma movies.