Karan Johar's Throwback Post With Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar And Yash Johar Is A True Blue Blast From The Past

Karan Johar shared this image. (courtesy karan johar)

Highlights Karan Johar shared a picture with his parents, SRK and Gauri Khan

He shared another throwback picture with Akshay Kumar

In another shot, Uday Chopra can be seen giving a head massage to KJo

Karan Johar just made our Sunday better. The 48-year-old filmmaker seems to be rummaging through the dust-caked albums and revisiting memories. KJo, on Sunday, took another trip down memory lane and came back with a set of priceless throwback pictures. In one of the pictures, KJo can be seen posing with his parents, Hiroo Johar and late producer Yash Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, while in another shot, KJo and Akshay Kumar can be seen smiling their hearts out. In another picture, Uday Chopra can be seen giving a head massage to KJo. Sharing the priceless memories from his throwback treasury, KJo aptly captioned it, "Major throwback." KJo also dropped laughter and heart emoticons with the post. Take a look:

Within minutes, KJo's throwback post was flooded with comments from his friends and fans. Reacting to the pictures, Preity Zinta wrote, "Awww! Miss Yash uncle," while Neha Dhupia commented, "How are you looking so tall, Karan Johar?"

Karan Johar keeps treating his Instafam to priceless throwback pictures. Earlier, KJo trended a great deal with his throwback picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Talking about KJo and Shah Rukh Khan's expression in the picture, KJo wrote, "I think bhai Shah Rukh is sweating thinking of how to break the news to me that I need to hit a treadmill! Throwback Saturday! Meanwhile, my expression is a result of discomfort from overeating." LOL.

Here's another picture from KJo's throwback treasury featuring Shah Rukh Khan dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya at Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's wedding festivities in 1998. "Throwback to Sanjay and Maheep's sangeet! The superstar shakes a leg and don't miss the out of sync background dancer," wrote KJo.

Karan Johar produced the Netflix film Guilty starring Kiara Advani. KJo will be starting the last leg of the shoot of his directorial venture Takht. His upcoming production ventures include films such as Dostana 2, Sooryavanshi and Brahmastra.