Karan Johar On His Dating Life: 'I Have Been In One And A Half Relationships In My Entire...'

Image Instagrammed by Karan Johar. (Image courtesy: Karanjohar)

Karan Johar, who returned to the director's chair after 6 years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, recently opened up about his relationship status and said that he's been single for a very long time now and is not looking for a partner anymore. In a chat with Faye D'souza, Karan said that he has been in “one and a half relationships” in his entire life and while he was actively seeking companionship in his 40s, he stopped looking for it after turning 50. Karan said, “I am single and haven't been in a relationship for a very long time. In fact, I have been in one and a half relationships in my entire life. I can't tell you how much I enjoy my single status. I don't think I can change it now. Forget sharing a bathroom or bedroom or your space or schedule, I think the power of your day is with you. Your responsibility is to your children and your mom, that's about it.”

He continued, “I did feel the vacuum when I turned 40, but when I turned 50, I felt like I didn't want it. I am not blocking it, but now I don't see it happening actively. I have gone through agencies, blind date situations, and met people in the country, and out of the country, now if I find it well and good, I don't feel the need for it at all.”

In the same interview, Karan mentioned how his production house practises self-censorship in order to prevent unnecessary FIRs and court cases. The Bad Newz producer, while reflecting on challenges faced by Indian filmmakers told, “There is a fear of getting into any kind of legality. We have a legal department now in every organisation. We don't want court cases, we don't want FIRs filed against us, so that we are protected. Every script that is made whether it is Dharma Productions or our digital arm Dharmatic Entertainment goes through a legal censorship internally then we go ahead and make that film. It's not that we are afraid, we just don't want the stress and pressure of fighting court cases and putting your energy in something that you can do very well without.”

Karan started his Bollywood career as an assistant director in Aditya Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995). Karan's upcoming movie as a producer is Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Amy Virk, Neha Dhupia.