<i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i>: Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Ananya Panday's Shout Out To Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut

Aryan Khan's directorial debut project, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, released on Netflix today. The web series features Lakshya, Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal in key roles. Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and others have made special cameo appearances in the show.

Several stars from the Indian film industry extended their congratulations to Aryan on his directorial debut.

Akshay Kumar wrote, "Congratulations @_aryan_ beta, may this be the start of something truly amazing. Congratulations to the proud parents, @iamsrk and @gaurikhan on such an incredible beginning."

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who also has an extended cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, welcomed Aryan to the world of cinema in an Instagram post.

He wrote, "Shine on son!!! Tonight is your big night… when your family , friends and the fraternity will welcome you to the movies with their arms wide out ( your father made that a national gesture)...you treaded a path that many never believed you would...the daunting task of being behind the camera… of being a storyteller and the captain of its execution… have seen you work tirelessly and passionately for over 2 years and never once taking the opportunity given to you for granted."

Karan added, "You have an individual style of telling your story and I can't wait for everyone to see and hear your voice in #badsofbollywood … I am so so proud of you and love you so much!!! (also thanks for giving me a part in the show, I was secretly dying for you to ask me)….Series toh ban gayi beta…Picture abhi baaki hai!!!!!"

Kajol shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the series's premiere event.

In the caption, she wrote, "With The Ba***ds of Bollywood ;) congrats @___aryan___ .. only thing more awesome I'm sure will be ur show! Too excited."

Ananya Panday also sent big love to her friend Aryan on Instagram.

Re-sharing her mother Bhavna's throwback post on her stories, she wrote, "Go Aryan!!!! You've poured everything into this show and now the world is gonna ENJOY!!! @___aryan____ #BadsOfBollywood out tomorrow."

Instagram/Ananya Panday

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan also congratulated Aryan Khan.

Sharing a picture with the young talent, she wrote, "My Boy! The kindest, sweetest, talented n most hardworking director I've ever had the privilege to choreograph for.. @___aryan___ may the movie gods bless you with love n success for #the B***dsofBollywood. Love u."

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner.

