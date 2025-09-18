Kajol Reveals Karan Johar's Interest In Launching Nysa Devgan's Bollywood Career: "1-2 Phone <i>Aaye Hain</i>"

Kajol and Karan Johar have been friends for a long time and have worked together on blockbusters such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), and My Name Is Khan (2010). In a recent interaction, Kajol revealed that Karan Johar had indeed reached out to her to launch her daughter, Nysa Devgan, in films.

What's Happening

Kajol is currently gearing up for the release of The Trial Season 2 on OTT.

In a chat on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel, during the promotions of her upcoming show, she was asked if her daughter Nysa and son Yug had received film offers.

Kajol was also asked if filmmaker Karan Johar had called her and asked, "Bachche ready hain? (Are the kids ready?)"

Kajol laughed at the question and revealed, "1-2 phone aaye hain (I have received a couple of calls). But, I think currently, my daughter is definitely not coming into films, and if she wants to do whatever she wants, she will tell us, and we are with her 100 percent, whatever she wants to do."

Kajol's Earlier Remarks On Nysa Devgan Joining Films

Earlier this year, Kajol addressed speculation about whether Nysa would join films or not at News18's Rising Bharat Summit 2025.

Kajol said, "Bilkul nai (Absolutely not). No, I think... she has just turned 22... I think she has made up her mind that she won't be joining films for now."

Kajol was also asked to share advice for upcoming talents.

She said, "Firstly, I would like to say, please don't take advice from everybody. Most importantly, because if you ask people what you should do, then 100 people will stand up and tell you to change your nose, your hands, your hair colour, do this or that."

Work

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Vishal Furia's mythological horror film, Maa. She is preparing for The Trial Season 2 and also has a talk show coming up with Twinkle Khanna titled Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle Khanna.

In A Nutshell

