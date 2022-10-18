Karan Johar 'Just Heard' This And 'Wanted To Share' - Read His Post

Karan Johar shared this post. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar, who deleted his Twitter account a few days ago, is active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated by sharing his pictures and videos. Recently, he shared a cryptic post about "hard work" and "luck" on Instagram stories. In his post, he spoke about how hardworking people suffer compared to people who are blessed and lucky. He wrote, "Mehnat raston pe dhake kha rahi hai...Aur kismat mahalon mein raj kar rahi hai...(Those who work hard are struggling while those who are lucky, are ruling because they get work easily). Just heard it, wanted to share."

Karan Johar has been on the receiving end of trolls. Often, he is referred to as the "flag bearer of nepotism" for launching celebrity kids in Bollywood, including Alia Bhatt,Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Shanaya Kapoor has also joined the list and will soon be seen in Bedhadak, helmed by Shashank Khaitan.

A few days ago, Karan Johar announced that he is quitting Twitter, he tweeted, "Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!" After dropping his last tweet, he deactivated his account.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is returning as a director after six years with a romantic-comedy drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, and Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

Currently, he is seen on the popular dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as a judge.