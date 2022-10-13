Shaheen Bhatt Reacts To Rumours About Alia's Pregnancy Before Marriage: 'It Is Her Journey'

Shaheen Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: shaheenb)

Alia Bhatt's elder sister Shaheen Bhatt recently reacted to the many rumours regarding Alia Bhatt getting pregnant before marriage and more. In a recent interview with News 18, Shaheen spoke about many things including her sister Alia Bhatt's marriage, pregnancy and her work life. Reacting to the negative commentaries, Shaheen said to News 18, "I will not speak for her because that is her own journey. Anything that she has dealt with internally is completely her journey. Having said that, you can never really please everybody. There is always going to be a negative comment or two out there."

She added, "And I think living in the public eye, we are all very practiced at knowing what to pay heed to and what not to focus on."

Shaheen and Alia are the daughters of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan. While Alia Bhatt is a well-known Bollywood actor, Shaheen Bhatt is an author, screenplay writer and mental health advocate.

Alia Bhatt, who married Ranbir Kapoor in April this year, announced her pregnancy in June. While many poured the couple with love and good wishes, a group of people trolled the actor, claiming that she was spoiling her career and others speculating that she was pregnant even before her marriage.

Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt share a close bond and Shaheen is often spotted visiting Alia at her home in Vastu.

Recently, the sister duo were seen enjoying chaat. Alia Bhatt shared the pictures on her Instagram story.

Shaheen often shares pictures with her sister Alia Bhatt.

Here are a few pictures of the sister duo:

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt co-own their production house Eternal Sunshine Productions. Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma was their first production.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt, who was recently seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva opposite Ranbir Kapoor, will be soon making her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.