Karan Johar Quits Twitter, Deletes Account. Here's What His Final Tweet Said

Karan Johar shared this picture. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar has bid goodbye to Twitter as he is making space for "positive energies," the filmmaker announced in his last tweet which is no longer available. KJo, who is often on the receiving end of trolls, on Monday shared a final tweet that read, "Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!" He later deactivated his account. Soon after he shared the tweet, fans hailed his move and flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Positive energy and peace is far more important than any SM platform. Cheers KJo have a good one," and another wrote, "Good Bye Karan. See you in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa." A fan from Mayanmar wrote, "Love and much support to you, Karan. Waiting more of your film arts. Your fan from Myanmar."

Karan Johar remains active on Instagram.

Here have a look at Karan Johar's Twitter account:

Karan Johar, who is often referred to as the "flag bearer of nepotism" (Karan said in one of the episodes of KWK7), opened up about his mental health and how being in therapy helped him during a final episode of Koffee With Karan 7. He said, "I built some kind of thick skin over the years. Honestly, it doesn't bother me the way people think it should bother me when I read stuff that is completely putrid, awful. They come down to even abusing my kids. Those are times when I feel like f***, just leave them out of it. I'm like, you can say whatever you want about me, my sexuality or about all the conspiracy theories they have that are really down and dirty. It really doesn't bother me and it's not like I have not been in therapy and I haven't had issues in the past."

Last month, Karan Johar replied to a troll who questioned the logic of a scene of Brahmastra. "Tell me how that Ashram is secret, and the address of the ashram is on Google maps? For this logic, the movie has earned 300 crore? This is what Indian creativity is?" read the now-deleted tweet. KJo, who produced the film, replied, "The Guru is living like any other person in the real world... no one knows he is the leader of the BRAHMANSH! That His is the house of the Astras... so his address with his name in the real world is of course on google maps."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is returning as a director with his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.