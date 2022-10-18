Bhediya: Kriti Sanon's First Look As Dr Anika

Kriti Sanon shared this image. (courtesy: billieeilish)

Kriti Sanon shared her first look from her upcoming film Bhediyaon Tuesday. Sharing the first look poster of herself from the film on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Meet Dr. Anika! Bhediya ki doctor! (Doctor of wolves) Humans, please visit at your own risk! Bhediya trailer howling tomorrow." In the poster, Kriti can be seen sporting a short hair look and posing with a huge syringe in her hand. Kriti's unique look caught the attention of filmmaker Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and Patralekhaa, who dropped hearts in the post's comment section.

Check out Kriti Sanon's short hair look here:

On Monday, the makers of Bhediya shared the first look poster of Kriti's co-star Varun Dhawan. Sharing an identical post of Varun's first look on their Instagram, Kriti and Varun wrote, "Ab hoga jungle mein kaand! (Now scandal will happen in jungle). Bhediya trailer howling tomorrow."

Check out Varun's first look from Bhediya here:

The makers of Bhediya are gearing up for the film's trailer release on October 19.

Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik, is a horror-comedy. Bhediya is also the third instalment in producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe after the 2018 film Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor and the 2021 film Roohi, starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

Bhediya is all set to hit the theaters on November 25. It also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Bannerjee in lead roles.

Dinesh Vijan's film also marks the second collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon after their 2015 film Dilwale, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles.