Karan Johar Announces Mr & Mrs Mahi's Release Date: 'Some Films Are More Than Just Stories'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: SunilKu94764515)

Attention folks, Karan Johar has some good news to share with you all. On Saturday night, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director shared an update about his upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi, starring the talented duo Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. Mr & Mrs Mahi, which will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions will be released on May 31st this year. Sharing the news, Karan Johar wrote, "Some films are more than just stories … they are so much more than celluloid love …they talk to the viewer about dreams and how many a time people closest to us can come in the way of our dreams … MR AND MRS MAHI is exceptionally close to our hearts.. and we can't wait to share our campaign designs with you on Monday… but for now we have a release date!!! 31st MAY 2024!!! At a cinema near you."

Take a look at Karan Johar's post below:

The announcement was also shared by Rajkummar Rao on his Instagram handle. Sharing the news, Rajkummar wrote, "Love scores a century on May 31st, 2024!#MrAndMrsMahi releasing in cinemas."

This is what Rajkummar Rao posted:

Last year, Janhvi Kapoor announced the final wrap of her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi. The actress shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram from the sets of the sports drama. The opening slide featured a bat, helmet and gloves. Along with the album, Janhvi opened up about the journey, which started two years ago. She wrote, “2 years since I first picked up my bat. And now we've finally wrapped #MrandMrsMahi. I thought I would wake up today feeling lighter and relieved because we all gave more to this film than we thought was even possible. But I feel kind of empty. Like a blank canvas. I feel like we have been to war and back, and I saw so many heroes in action.”

Janhvi Kapoor ended the note by saying, “In many ways, waking up this morning felt like a rebirth. “Every act of creation is first an act of destruction”. It's safe to say at many moments it felt like the grind was destroying us. And had destroyed us, mentally, physically, but I have my faith in what we have created through it. Can't wait for you guys to see it.” Replying to the post, Karan Johar said, “Can't wait to see the first cut!!!!” Jnahvi's sister Anshula Kapoor added red hearts to the post.

For the unversed, Mr and Mrs Mahi marks Janhvi and Rajkummar's second collaboration.