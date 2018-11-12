Kapoor Cousins' Day Out: Kareena, Riddhima, Armaan, Aadar. Missing - Karisma, Ranbir And Others

Kareena, Riddhima, Armaan and Aadar in Mumbai (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Busy star Kareena Kapoor, who perfectly juggles her work commitments and family duties, was on Monday, spotted on a lunch date with her cousins Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan and Aadar Jain and family friend Anissa Alia Malhotra. The lunch was hosted at a posh Mumbai restaurant and Riddhima shared a sneak peek from their fabulous day out. "Cousins lunch. Major missing - Karisma, Ranbir, Nikhil Nanda and Nitasha," she captioned her post. Kareena wore a red maxi dress to the lunch while Riddhima settled for a casual look. Kareena and Karisma are children of Randhir and Babita Kapoor. Riddhima and Ranbir are children of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, who are currently in the US for the actor's medical treatment.

Inside Kareena, Riddhima, Armaan and Aadar's lunch date.

Ranbir Kapoor had also accompanied his parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor to the US. He returned to India just a couple of weekends ago. Riddhima is a jewellery designer and is based out of Delhi. She is married to businessman Bharat Sahni and they are parents to daughter Samara.

Meanwhile, Nikhil and Nitasha are children of Rajan and Ritu Nanda while Armaan and Aadar are children of Rima and Manoj Jain. Nikhil Nanda is married to Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta. The couple are parents to children Navya Naveli and Agastya.

All of last week, Kareena, Karisma, Armaan and Aadar partied together on Diwali. Take a look at some of the pictures here.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor, who was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, has signed up Takht and Good News.