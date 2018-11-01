Riddhima's Throwback Photo Features Her 'Daddy Best-est' Rishi Kapoor And Brother Ranbir

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made the best use of Throwback Thursday

Entertainment | Updated: November 01, 2018 20:00 IST
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir (Courtesy riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The photo shared by Riddhima appears to have been taken at a temple
  2. Riddhima is star couple Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's elder child
  3. Riddhima is married to businessman Bharat Sahni

Actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made the best use of Throwback Thursday by sharing a photo from the family archives. Riddhima, 38, a jewellery designer, shared a million dollar family photo featuring a much younger version of Rishi Kapoor, herself and brother Ranbir. The photo shared by Riddhima on her Instagram story appears to have been taken at a temple. Both Riddhima and Ranbir can be seen cuddled up in their father's arms. Riddhima captioned the photo: "My daddy best-est." Riddhima is star couple Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's elder child. She is only a couple of years senior to Ranbir Kapoor.

This is the photo we were talking about:

Riddhima is married to businessman Bharat Sahni and the couple are parents to seven-year-old Samara, who often features on Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima's Instagram timeline.

 

 

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are currently in New York, where the former is undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed illness. Ranbir Kapoor, who was in US with his parents, touched down in Mumbai over the weekends. While it was initially speculated that Mr Kapoor flew off to the Big Apple after being diagnosed with cancer, the reports were rubbished by Randhir Kapoor later. Rishi Kapoor said he's taking a "leave of absence from work" for medical treatment and shared this tweet.

 

 

Rishi, Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor also missed the funeral of Krishna Raj Kapoor, who died a couple of days after the family left for USA. Riddhima was the only member from Rishi Kapoor's family, who attended Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral.

Trending

riddhima kapoor sahniRishi kapoor daughter

