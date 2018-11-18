Kapil Sharma's Heartfelt Note On Ginni Chatrath's Birthday: 'Thank You For Making Me A Better Person'

Kapil Sharma with Ginni Chatrath (Courtesy kapilsharma)

Highlights "Thank you for always standing strong with me," wrote Kapil Sharma "Happy birthday Ginni Chatrath, love you," he added Kapil Sharma announced his wedding to Ginni Chatrath last month

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, who is all set to get married to his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in December this year, shared a heartfelt note for his soon-to-be wife on her birthday. The stand-up comedian thanked Ginni for rendering "unconditional love" and support to him. Kapil Sharma shared a picture of himself with Ginni on Instagram and wrote: "Thank you for always standing strong with me in every situation of life. Thank you for making me a better person. Thank you for your unconditional love. Happy birthday Ginni Chatrath, love you." Kapil Sharma introduced Ginni Chatrath as his girlfriend on social media in 2017.

Take a look at the post here:

Kapil Sharma announced his wedding to Ginni Chatrath last month. He had revealed that the impending wedding, which will take place in Ginni's hometown Jalandhar, will be followed by a reception in Amritsar on December 14. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's wedding festivities will begin on December 10 with Mata Ka Jagran at Kapil's sister's home, which will be followed by a sangeetand a mehendi ceremony at Ginni's Jalandhar residence the next day. "The celebrations will kick off with a Mata ka jagran at Kapil's sister's residence on December 10. This will be followed by mehendi and sangeet ceremony at the bride's place the next day. A five star hotel has been booked for the big fat Punjabi wedding on December 12. It will be followed by a reception party on December 14 at another five-star in Amritsar," the report stated. The couple will reportedly host a reception in Mumbai for industry colleagues and friends.

Kapil Sharma also told news agency IANS that he wanted to let his fans and media know that his wedding date had been set for a long time. However, Kapil revealed, the wedding date was announced much later as he was promoting his Punjabi film Son Of Manjeet Singh. "For the past few weeks, I've been promoting my Punjabi film. I didn't want to talk about the wedding during the promotions, although the media repeatedly kept asking," he said.

Kapil Sharma appeared in a string of comedy shows before starting his own stand-up comedy show Comedy Nights with Kapil, made under his K9 Productions. He later moved to another channel with a similar show titled The Kapil Sharma Show in 2016. Kapil Sharma made his Bollywood debut with Abbas-Mustan's Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon. He also appeared in 2017's Firangi opposite Ishita Dutta.

Last year, Kapil Sharma made headlines for his fight with his long-time collaborator Sunil Grover. It was also announced later he had joined a rehab to fight alcoholism. In an interview to IANS, Kapil Sharma said that he needed time to "recuperate". "I think I need some me time and need to recuperate. I've been working too hard for too long. There is a lot in the pipeline and lot of new exciting projects which I will talk about soon."