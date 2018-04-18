'Kapil Sharma Was Close To Tears When I Met Him,' Reveals Former Co-Star Ali Asgar "When I saw Kapil, he was lying down and was close to tears when he saw me and could not even speak," Ali Asgar said

Comedian Kapil Sharma, who is reportedly battling depression , was 'close to tears' when his former co-star Ali Asgar met him recently. Ali Asgar, who played Pushpain, told ABP that Preeti Simoes, the creative director of the show (also Kapil's rumoured ex-girlfriend), had asked him to meet the comedian. "Preeti called me up and said that Kapil is apparently not well and has not even left his room for days. I went to meet him in his office. It felt very bad. We all are with him and will always be there. When I saw Kapil, he was lying down and was close to tears when he saw me and could not even speak. It is clear that he is missing all of us and especially Preeti. He is like a kid who doesn't know what he's doing," Ali Asgar told ABP. Kapil Sharma recently featured in headlines for all the wrong reasons. His comeback showhas been stalled for a month after he failed to turn up for shoots. He also filed an extortion case against his previous show's creative directors (including Preeti Simoes) and abused a journalist. Several abusive posts from his Twitter account were also posted. Later, he clarified that his account was hacked. "We couldn't talk properly as many people later came in. However, as an elder brother, I told him that we are all with you and just call me whenever there is a need, I will bring everyone." Ali Asgar added. He also said that Preeti is also 'disturbed' and is unable to concentrate on her work. "They should handle the case maturely. Sometimes relationships work and sometimes they don't. It's totally fair," he told ABP Kapil Sharma's new show was meant to be a big comeback for him. However, due to his no-show, the makers decided to put the show on hold. Of the whole controversy, Kapil Sharma told Bollywood Hungama last week that he 'knows what he's doing.' "The people who want my career destroyed can spread whatever lies they want. I am okay with it. I am not new to people piggy riding on my success. Let them... as long as it gives them the satisfaction that they want. I know what I am doing."