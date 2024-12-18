Kapil Sharma Reacts After Being Schooled For His "Racist" Remark To Atlee: "Pls Don't Spread Hate On Social Media"

Kapil Sharma, accused of making a "racist" remark to director Atlee, on his show The Great Indian Kapil Show, reacted to an X user's post requesting not to spread hate on social media. Kapil Sharma shared a teaser of the show, which garnered a lot of traction from the Internet, on his X handle. The caption on the post read, "Kapil Sharma subtly insults Atlee's looks? Atlee responds like a boss: Don't judge by appearance, judge by the heart."

Sharing the video, Kapil Sharma wrote, "Dear sir, can you pls explain me where and when I talked about looks in this video ? pls don't spread hate on social media. thank you. (guys watch n decide by yourself, don't follow any body's tweet like a sheep)." Take a look at the post here:

Dear sir, can you pls explain me where n when I talked about looks in this video ? pls don't spread hate on social media 🙏 thank you. (guys watch n decide by yourself, don't follow any body's tweet like a sheep). https://t.co/PdsxTo8xjg — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 17, 2024

Atlee, along with Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh, will appear on the show to promote his Christmas release Baby John. A clip from the upcoming episode is already viral on social media where the Internet thinks Kapil Sharma made a racist comment to the Jawan director. In the clip, Kapil asks Atlee, "You're so young and you have become such a big producer-director. Has it ever happened that you went to meet a star and they didn't realise that you are Atlee, do they ask 'Where is Atlee?'"

Taking the question in his stride, Atlee replies, "In a way, I understood your question. I'll try to answer. I'm actually very thankful to AR Murugadoss sir because he produced my first film. He asked for a script, but didn't see how I looked or whether I'm capable of it or not. But, he loved my narration. I think the world should see that. We should not judge by appearance. You have to judge by your heart."

Not only X users, singer Chinmayi Sripada also slammed Kapil for his comment on the show. "Will they never stop these crass and racist jibes at his skin color in the name of 'comedy', asked singer Chinmayi.

"Someone with the amount of influence and clout like Kapil Sharma saying something like this is disappointing and unfortunately, not surprising," she added.

The clip drew diverse comments, primarily slamming Kapil Sharma for his dig. "Kapil pokes fun at Atlee's appearance, but the director delivers a mic-drop moment: "Judge by heart, not by looks," wrote an X user. Another comment read, "Tragedy is not Kapil or the Channel, but the society which relishes this nonsense."

Kapil's show stars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh. The format of The Great Indian Kapil Show is largely identical to that of Kapil Sharma's former shows The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights with Kapil. The Great Indian Kapil Show is streaming on Netflix.