Mukesh Khanna Reveals Why He Never Appeared On Kapil Sharma's Show: "I See Obscenity In That Show"

Mukesh Khanna — the OG Indian superhero – needs no introduction. After all, he is our favourite Shaktimaan. Recently, the actor opened up about the time when he was ignored by Kapil Sharma at an award show. Mukesh Khanna said, “In my first interaction with Kapil, he was sitting next to me at an award function. I had bagged an award for best-supporting actor. He also appeared there, maybe he was shooting somewhere there in the Film City. Now, in our industry, even if we have not worked with each other, we ask each other, ‘Kaise hai aap sir (how are you, sir) ?.' It's a gesture. I have never worked with Amitabh Bachchan, I have met him four times, I have patted on his shoulder and asked him how he is doing, and he said, ‘Acchha hoon main (I am alright).' He is a big man. Forget my seniority, he (Kapil) kept sitting next to me for ten minutes but he didn't even say ‘hello!'. It's not that I want him to say hello but I say you have no courtesy.”

Mukesh Khanna, who is also known for playing the iconic role of Bhishma Pitamah in the TV series Mahabharat, opened up about why he never appeared on Kapil Sharma's show on Siddharth Kannan's podcast.

Expressing his reservations about the show, Mukesh Sharma said it is “obscene”. He added that the show is too much dependent on “below the belt jokes”.

“I see obscenity in that show. I see double-meaning dialogues, below-the-belt jokes. Though people laugh, I don't see any decency in it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Khanna has expressed his thoughts on who can be next Shaktimaan, He said that Telugu superstar Allu Arjun can take up the role. "I think I have to watch more Allu Arjun films. Also, let me go out on a limb and say that he has it in him to be Shaktimaan. I am not saying he is doing it or anything. I'm just suggesting that it would look good on him. He has the personality to pull it off," he said.