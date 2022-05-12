Kapil Sharma Sang This Evergreen Track From Arth On His Show

Kapil Sharma on stage. (courtesy: archanapuransingh)

Kapil Sharma is popular across the country for his excellent comic timing and gift of the gab. His true fans, however, know that Kapil Sharma is also a gifted singer. The actor-comedian is often seen breaking into a song on sets of his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, actress Archana Puran Singh, who is also part of the show, shared a video of Kapil Sharma crooning a song in between shots. In the Instagram Stories, Kapil Sharma can be heard singing Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar from the 1983 film Arth. She has shared the video with just a heart GIF and tagged the comedian.

Kapil Sharma went on to re-share the video on his Instagram Stories and said, “Timepass,” with three see-no-evil monkey emojis.

Screenshot of Kapil Sharma's Instagram story.

The Kapil Sharma Show often serves as the perfect promotional vehicle for upcoming films, bringing the biggest stars on the platform frequently. Recently, Ranveer Singh arrived on the show to promote his film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Kapil Sharma shared a video of the actor's entry on stage, which was accompanied by resounding cheers from the live audience. As soon as Ranveer makes an appearance, he lifts Kapil Sharma off his feet in a warm hug before the two artists break into a dance.

Sharing the video, Kapil Sharma said, “Khoob jamega rang,” tagging Ranveer Singh. To this, Ranveer replied, “Paaji tussi great ho yaar.”

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh replied to the post saying, “Zabardast entry.”

Before that, Kapil Sharma was also seen interacting with the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The comedian shared a selfie with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav and director Anees Bazmee after the show. In the caption, he said, “Pack up,” with celebration emojis.

On the work front, Kapil Sharma recently received rave reviews for his maiden Netflix special, Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet. He has also appeared in films such as Firangi and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.