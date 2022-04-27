Runway 34 Celeb Review: 'Brilliant, Full Of Thrill' - Kapil Sharma's Verdict

Kapil with team Runway 34 (Courtesy: kapilsharma)

On Wednesday, Kapil Sharma reviewed Ajay Devgn's Runway 34, which will release on April 29 in cinemas. Sharing a poster of the film, Kapil wrote, "Beautiful, brilliant, full of thrill, wonderful performance by all the actors, what a beautiful film #Runway34 is kudos to @ajaydevgn paji for the wonderful direction #keepthefaithalive." Ajay Devgn, who is acting in the film and has also directed and produced it, commented on Kapil Sharma's post and wrote, "Thank you Kapil." "@ajaydevgn love you paji," replied Kapil, followed by several emojis. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also has Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Akanksha Singh, and Angira Dhar in key roles.

Check out the post here:

A few days back, the team of Runway 34 was on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film. The host of the show Kapil Sharma had shared photos with the celebs and had captioned them as "Funway with the team #runway34 Had a wonderful shoot with @rakulpreet @angira @aakankshasingh30 & @ajaydevgn paaji Best wishes to the team #runway34 releasing on 29th April 2022. #tkss #comedy @tksshowofficial."

Ajay Devgn is directing a film for the second time. He earlier directed Shivaay, which released in 2016.

Runway 34, which will release this Friday, is inspired by the true event from 2015 when the Jet Airways flight from Doha to Kochi flight had a narrow escape, after facing difficulties in landing at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather and unclear visibility early morning.

After Runway 34, Ajay Devgn has films like Maidaan, Thank God, and Drishyam 2.