Kapil Sharma Files Police Complaint Against Producers Of Previous Show Preeti And Neeti Simoes Alleging Extortion

Highlights
- "Some people just want to defame," wrote Kapil
- "Just for a few bucks," he wrote
- "Shameless," he added
On Sunday, Twitterati woke up to a series of tweets from Kapil Sharma, in which he's included copies of the police complaint: "Some people just want to defame you for few bucks, but it will take ages to take a stand against the wrong. I shall do it today and forever," read one of his tweets.
Some people just want to defame you for few bucks , but it will take ages to take a stand against the wrong ....— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) April 7, 2018
I shall do it today n forever pic.twitter.com/a8zDNePKIH
This is what ANI had reported:
Kapil Sharma filed a police complaint against his ex-managers Neeti, Preeti and journalist Vicky Lalwani for trying to extort Rs 25 lakhs from him, alleged Vicky Lalvani started a false & malicious propaganda to defame him in digital media after he refused to pay him the amount pic.twitter.com/F50H1tSDFt— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018
The police complaint and Kapil's new tweets arrive in the wake of the curious case of whether the TV personality's account was hacked or not on Friday evening. Kapil appeared to have solved that mystery with this tweet, which read: "Maine jo b likha tha apne dil se likha tha.. it was my team who deleted my tweets." Kapil appeared to launch a scathing attack on the previously mentioned reporter in abusive terms for which the tweet is inappropriate to be reproduced here. "Shameless," is the politest of terms he used in his tweet.
Maine jo b likha tha apne dil se likha tha.. it was my team who deleted my tweets .. But main is kutte bikaayu reporter se darne wala nahi hu.. he can write anything for anybody just for few bucks. Shameless— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) April 7, 2018
On Friday evening, several abusive posts - some referring to Salman Khan's sentencing after the blackbuck verdict and some on his livelihood - had taken his followers on Twitter by surprise. Soon, a tweet on Kapil Sharma's timeline claimed his account was hacked, which too was later deleted.
Meanwhile in March end, Kapil Sharma made a comeback to the television with his new show Family Time With Kapil, which has been reviewed as not entertaining enough. The ratings of Kapil Sharma's show are also not as impressive as his previous shows, following which the makers are reportedly planning to crop out the duration of the show by some 6-9 episodes.