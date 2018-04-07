Kapil Sharma Files Police Complaint Against Producers Of Previous Show Preeti And Neeti Simoes Alleging Extortion

Highlights "Some people just want to defame," wrote Kapil "Just for a few bucks," he wrote "Shameless," he added

Some people just want to defame you for few bucks , but it will take ages to take a stand against the wrong ....

I shall do it today n forever pic.twitter.com/a8zDNePKIH — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) April 7, 2018

Kapil Sharma filed a police complaint against his ex-managers Neeti, Preeti and journalist Vicky Lalwani for trying to extort Rs 25 lakhs from him, alleged Vicky Lalvani started a false & malicious propaganda to defame him in digital media after he refused to pay him the amount pic.twitter.com/F50H1tSDFt — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018

Maine jo b likha tha apne dil se likha tha.. it was my team who deleted my tweets .. But main is kutte bikaayu reporter se darne wala nahi hu.. he can write anything for anybody just for few bucks. Shameless — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) April 7, 2018