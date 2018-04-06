The Curious Case Of Kapil Sharma's Twitter: Account Hacked, He Tweets. Then Deletes It

Highlights
- Several offensive tweets were sent from Kapil Sharma's account on Friday
- A section of the Internet is not convinced that his account was hacked
- Kapil's currently headlining TV show Family Time With Kapil
Here are some tweets describing the Internet's mixed reaction:
Kapil Sharma first abused media— CHINKARA's WARRIOR (@SRKsWarrior1__) April 6, 2018
Then deleted tweet
Then abused people
Then deleted tweet
Then claimed his account got hacked, asked for forgiveness
Then deleted that account got hacked walla tweet too.
Legend.
Dear Kapil Sharma,— SocialSaint (@isocialsaint) April 6, 2018
U can't lie that easily in this internet world. You took 'U' turn, your tweets weren't
(According to Kapil Sharma SS- 2,3 are hacked tweets and 4 is not)#KapilSharmapic.twitter.com/hcs56TApyz
.@KapilSharmaK9 kyu jhut bol rha hai...duniya ko bewkoop bnana band kar...your accnt was not hacked..it was you who was tweeting that abusive stuff...— B.A.B.Y. (@udaasKrishna) April 6, 2018
1. You never use full stop at the end of sentence.
2. You use dots in middle of all the tweets...#abusiveKapilpic.twitter.com/uNFcoZrHEc
It's very easy to say my account has been hacked after tweeting nonsense by celebrities or politicians, They generally use these tactics to blame others— Sunny (@i_Sunny92) April 6, 2018
99.99% account has been hacked, but why are not they used a well secured password or security key
Kapil Sharma @KapilSharmaK9pic.twitter.com/nTthcqzNiD
Hello Guys— Kapil FC Delhi (@kapilfcdelhi) April 6, 2018
Kapil Sharma's account Is hacked..pls try to understand. Don't blame him without knowing the truth. @KapilSharmaK9
RT & Spread
This Can't Be Him— K A P I L I A N V I V E K (@VivekKola) April 6, 2018
I Think His Account Is Hacked!!
Please Who so ever He/she is Please Don't Destroy Another's Fame
I Beg You please @KapilSharmaK9
One of the abusive tweets was sent as reply to Anurag Dixit's post, who has demanded "a public apology for abusing" him.
You have 24 hours to issue a public apology, else I will see you in court where not only your abuse but your claim of your account getting hacked will be examined. Ball is in your court.— Anurag Dixit (@bhootnath) April 6, 2018
Kapil Sharma featured in headlines for all wrong reasons in 2017. It started with reports of his fight with his colleague Sunil Grover, which later became public. Kapil reshuffled his team after Sunil Grover quit. But due to his deteriorating and the decline in the TRPs of The Kapil Sharma Show, the showrunners decided to take the show off air.
Apart from television, Kapil Sharma has featured in films such as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi.