The Curious Case Of Kapil Sharma's Twitter: Account Hacked, He Tweets. Then Deletes It

  1. Several offensive tweets were sent from Kapil Sharma's account on Friday
  2. A section of the Internet is not convinced that his account was hacked
  3. Kapil's currently headlining TV show Family Time With Kapil
If you've been following Kapil Sharma's Twitter updates on Friday evening then it must have been confusing. After several abusive posts - some referencing Salman Khan's sentencing after the blackbuck verdict and some on his source of income - shocked the social media, Kapil Sharma revealed that his account was hacked. "Hi all please ignore the previous offensive tweets as my account was hacked. Apologies for the inconvenience caused. Love and regards to all," Kapil tweeted and then deleted it after a few minutes. Now, a section of the Internet is not convinced that Kapil Sharma's Twitter account was hacked while some users want to give him the benefit of doubt.

One of the abusive tweets was sent as reply to Anurag Dixit's post, who has demanded "a public apology for abusing" him.



Kapil Sharma featured in headlines for all wrong reasons in 2017. It started with reports of his fight with his colleague Sunil Grover, which later became public. Kapil reshuffled his team after Sunil Grover quit. But due to his deteriorating and the decline in the TRPs of The Kapil Sharma Show, the showrunners decided to take the show off air.

Kapil Sharma recently returned to the small screen with a new show, titled Family Time With Kapil, which is the Firangi actor's second innings with the same showrunners. However, it failed to generate TRPs and it has been reported that the showrunners are contemplating to pull the plug on the show.

Apart from television, Kapil Sharma has featured in films such as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi.

