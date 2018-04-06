The Curious Case Of Kapil Sharma's Twitter: Account Hacked, He Tweets. Then Deletes It

Highlights Several offensive tweets were sent from Kapil Sharma's account on Friday A section of the Internet is not convinced that his account was hacked Kapil's currently headlining TV show Family Time With Kapil

Kapil Sharma first abused media

Then deleted tweet

Then abused people

Then deleted tweet

Then claimed his account got hacked, asked for forgiveness

Then deleted that account got hacked walla tweet too.



Legend. — CHINKARA's WARRIOR (@SRKsWarrior1__) April 6, 2018

Dear Kapil Sharma,



U can't lie that easily in this internet world. You took 'U' turn, your tweets weren't



(According to Kapil Sharma SS- 2,3 are hacked tweets and 4 is not)#KapilSharmapic.twitter.com/hcs56TApyz — SocialSaint (@isocialsaint) April 6, 2018

.@KapilSharmaK9 kyu jhut bol rha hai...duniya ko bewkoop bnana band kar...your accnt was not hacked..it was you who was tweeting that abusive stuff...



1. You never use full stop at the end of sentence.

2. You use dots in middle of all the tweets...#abusiveKapilpic.twitter.com/uNFcoZrHEc — B.A.B.Y. (@udaasKrishna) April 6, 2018

It's very easy to say my account has been hacked after tweeting nonsense by celebrities or politicians, They generally use these tactics to blame others

99.99% account has been hacked, but why are not they used a well secured password or security key

Kapil Sharma @KapilSharmaK9pic.twitter.com/nTthcqzNiD — Sunny (@i_Sunny92) April 6, 2018

Hello Guys

Kapil Sharma's account Is hacked..pls try to understand. Don't blame him without knowing the truth. @KapilSharmaK9



RT & Spread — Kapil FC Delhi (@kapilfcdelhi) April 6, 2018

This Can't Be Him

I Think His Account Is Hacked!!

Please Who so ever He/she is Please Don't Destroy Another's Fame

I Beg You please @KapilSharmaK9 — K A P I L I A N V I V E K (@VivekKola) April 6, 2018

You have 24 hours to issue a public apology, else I will see you in court where not only your abuse but your claim of your account getting hacked will be examined. Ball is in your court. — Anurag Dixit (@bhootnath) April 6, 2018