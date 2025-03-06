Kanye West's Ex Amber Rose Opens Up On Bianca Censori's Grammys Stunt: "He Wants Other Men To Drool Over His Woman"

Amber Rose has opened up about Kanye West's influence over his partners's fashion choices, claiming that he deliberately dresses them in revealing outfits to "boost his own ego" and make them more desirable to other men.

In a conversation on Club Shay Shay, the 41-year-old model, who was in a relationship with Kanye from 2008 to 2010, discussed how he hyper-sexualised styling of his girlfriends - including Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori - is more about control than fashion.

"Kanye definitely dressed her like that. He did the same thing to me and Kim," Amber explained, referencing Censori's controversial see-through outfits. "He wants other men to desire his woman. He enjoys it when other men are drooling over her," she added.

Amber went on to reveal how uncomfortable she was with Kanye West's fashion choices for her during their relationship, admitting she would secretly sneak into his closet to wear baggy clothes whenever he wasn't around because she "hated dressing provocatively."

She shared a painful memory of a specific outfit Kanye insisted she wear, saying, "I cried. I remember arguing with him and saying, 'I don't f** want to wear this.' But he told me, 'You don't understand, it's fashion, I'm a genius.'"

At this year's Grammys, Bianca Censori made headlines for wearing a completely see-through dress paired with heels. She completed the look with an oversized black fur coat, which she discarded for photos.

After the red carpet, police officers escorted the couple out of the event, according to reports from multiple foreign media outlets. Censori later appeared at an afterparty in a black, see-through bodysuit.

Kanye West married Bianca Censori in December 2022, just one month after finalising his divorce from Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children.