After Grammy Stunt, Kanye West Cheers For Wife Bianca Censori As The "Most Googled Person On Earth"

Days after the Grammy stunt, Kanye West is back in headlines. This time, he cheered for his wife Bianca Censori as the "most googled person on earth." Kanye West shared an Instagram story in which he shared a picture of his wife.

The caption attracted the Internet's attention. It read, "The most googled person on earth wearing YZY women's," promoting the clothing line of Bianca.

In a series of stories, Kanye West treated his Instagram followers to statistical data claiming the couple beat the "Grammys" for Bianca's almost nude appearance on the red carpet.

"We beat the Grammies," Kanye West wrote in all caps on a separate Instagram story. In another story, he wrote, "For clarity/February 4th 2025/My wife is the most Googled person on the planet called Earth."

Another screenshot showed the "bianca censori grammys" search with over 5 million searches - roughly equivalent to "grammy winners 2025" and far exceeding other terms like "Chappell Roan," "Benson Boone," "Doechii," and "Kendrick Lamar grammys."

Following the Grammys appearance, the singer, reportedly, lost a whooping 20 million dollar international concert deal in Japan as the organizers are reconsidering.

For the Grammys, Bianca wore a completely see-through dress with clear heels and no jewelry.

The mini dress, seemingly crafted from sheer stockings, left very little to the imagination, as Censori decided to ditch her undergarments.

She paired the look with an oversized black fur coat, which she immediately discarded while clicking pictures.

After the Grammys red carpet, police officers escorted the pair out of the event, reported multiple foreign media portals.

Later, Censori showed up to an afterparty in a black see-through thong bodysuit.

West married Bianca in December 2022, just one month after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children.