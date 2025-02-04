Kanye West To Lose 20 Million Dollar Japan Gig After Shocking Grammys Stunt?

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori made headlines for their shocking red carpet appearance at the Grammys 2025, which led the security to escort them out of the event.

The rapper was slated to perform in two shows at the Tokyo Dome in May. But, after his shocking Grammy stunt, he might lose a whooping 20 million dollar international concert deal as the organizers are reconsidering, reported Page Six quoting a Daily Mail report.

As per sources, Japan is currently experiencing "a cultural awakening about women's rights," and they didn't take Kanye West and his wife's almost-nude red carpet appearance in the right spirit.

"The investors in Japan who are backing the concerts are extremely upset by this. It is highly likely that they will pull the funding for the shows," a local source told the Daily Mail, calling the "stunt" - which "has been greeted with horror in Japan" - "creepy beyond belief," as per Page Six Report.

For the Grammys, Bianca wore a completely see-through dress with clear heels and no jewelry.

The mini dress, seemingly crafted from sheer stockings, left very little to the imagination, as Censori decided to ditch her undergarments.

She paired the look with an oversized black fur coat, which she immediately discarded while clicking pictures.

After the Grammys red carpet, police officers escorted the pair out of the event, reported multiple foreign media portals.

Later, Censori showed up to an afterparty in a black see-through thong bodysuit.

West married Bianca in December 2022, just one month after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children.