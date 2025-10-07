<i>Kantara</i> Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rishab Shetty's Film Passes The Crucial Monday Test, Shoots Past Rs 250 Crore Mark

There's no sign of slowing down for Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1. The film, which was released on October 2, earned Rs 30.50 crore in all languages on its first Monday. Its domestic box office earnings stand at Rs 255.75 crore.

Breaking Down the Numbers

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 30.50 crore on Monday.

On Sunday, the film earned Rs 23 crore in Hindi and Rs 16.75 crore in Kannada.

On its opening day, the film collected Rs 61.85 crore across Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Made on a budget of Rs 125 crore, the film has already broken a string of records. It is now the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year, surpassing Su From So, which had collected Rs 125 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh praised the film's numbers, writing, "#KantaraChapter1 packs an excellent total in its extended opening weekend... Except for Friday—a working day following the big holiday—the remaining three days, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, witnessed super growth. All eyes are now on the crucial Monday."

About the Kantara Franchise

Kantara Chapter 1 was directed by Rishab Shetty, who shares writing credits with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru.

The film stars Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles.

Kantara Chapter 1 is the prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, which was also directed by Rishab Shetty, who played the lead role in the original film.

Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor National Award for Kantara in 2024. The film also won the National Award for Best Popular Film.

Review of Kantara Chapter 1

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 is a manic, sometimes befuddling, mix of history, myth, cinematic craft, and performative power. When the disparate components and conceits blend well, it is an undeniably compelling watch.

"At all other times, it is immersive enough to keep the audience glued to the screen in an attempt to scan and decipher the riot of colours, the grand gestures, the larger-than-life action sequences, and the portentous dialogue that have gone into the project."