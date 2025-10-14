<i>Kantara Chapter 1</i> Box Office Collection Day 12: Second Monday Result Of Rishab Shetty's Film, Crosses Rs 450 Crore Mark

Rishab Shetty's film Kantara Chapter 1, which set the box office on fire, saw a dip in its earnings on the second Monday. Nonetheless, the film surpassed the Rs 450 crore mark.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Monday, Kantara minted Rs 13.50 crore across all languages, as per Sacnilk.

The film's domestic earnings stand at Rs 451.90 crore as of Monday.

In the first week, Kantara 1 minted an impressive total of Rs 337.4 crore. The Hindi version contributed Rs 108.75 crore to this total, with Kannada adding Rs 106.95 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#KantaraChapter1 packs an impressive total in its second weekend, with Saturday and Sunday showing fantastic growth.

The film gets one more open weekend [17-19 Oct] before the #Diwali releases arrive [on 21 Oct], which should help it collect a solid overall total."

Kantara Chapter 1 has already become the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year, surpassing Su From So, which had collected Rs 125 crore. It has also beaten the lifetime collections of Ram Charan's Telugu hit Game Changer and Salman Khan's Sikandar, released in the first half of the year.

After crossing the Rs 400 crore mark, Kantara 1 surpassed the lifetime collections of Salaar (Rs 406.45 crore) and Baahubali - The Beginning (Rs 420 crore) in India.

About The Kantara Franchise

Kantara Chapter 1 was directed by Rishab Shetty, who shares writing credits with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru.

The film stars Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles.

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, also directed by Rishab Shetty, who played the lead role in the original film.

Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor National Award for Kantara in 2024. The film also won the National Award for Best Popular Film.

Review Of Kantara Chapter 1

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 is a manic, sometimes befuddling mix of history, myth, cinematic craft, and performative power. When the disparate components and conceits blend well, it is an undeniably compelling watch."