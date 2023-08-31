Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja Song : Please Welcome Vicky Kaushal As Bhajan Kumar

Vicky Kaushal in a still from the song. (Courtesy: Vicky Kaushal)

It looks like Vicky Kaushal will be continuing his streak of quirky characters with his next release too. After Govinda Naam Mera and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, he will be seen in yet another fun role in the upcoming film The Great Indian Family. Backed by Yash Raj Films, The Great Indian Family also stars Manushi Chhillar. Now, in a fresh update, Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja, the first song from the family drama, was unveiled on Wednesday. It gives us a glimpse of Vicky's character, Bhajan Kumar. The peppy track features the actor, dressed up in glittery outfits, dancing as he celebrates the greatness of Lord Krishna. Sharing a glimpse of the song on Instagram, Vicky Kaushal opted for a Hindi caption which roughly translated to “Those who are tired of counting, what is the use of that wealth... Only those with the blessings of Ghansham are truly rich. The Great Indian Family in cinemas on 22nd September.”

Check out the post here:

Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja has been sung by Nakash Aziz and composed by Pritam. Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the lyrics of the song and Vijay A Ganguly is the choreographer of the fun track.

Hear the full song Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja here:

A few days ago, Yash Raj Films treated fans to a teaser of the song and introduced us to Bhajan Kumar aka Vicky Kaushal, who has been described as “King of Bhajans.”

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham, based on the life of freedom fighter Udham Singh, won big at the National Awards. It bagged five honours, including Best Hindi Film. However, Vicky Kaushal fans were disappointed as the actor lost the National Award for Best Actor to Allu Arjun, who won the honour for his film Pushpa: The Rise.

After The Great Indian Family, Vicky Kaushal has Sam Bahadur in the pipeline. The film is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Sam Bahadur is slated to release on December 1, this year. Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, alongside Sara Ali Khan.