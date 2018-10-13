Kangana Ranaut Reacts After Vikas Bahl's Ex-Wife Tweets In His Defence

Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai

Highlights "Stop using Vikas for your own vendetta," tweeted Richa Dubey "Being an ex-wife, her experience is very different," said Kangana "May be her experience is different from others'," she added

Kangana Ranaut responded to the 'loop holes' pointed out by Vikas Bahl's ex-wife Richa Dubey in the actress' claims of Mr Bahl's alleged misconduct. "I understand, of course, being an ex-wife, her experience is very different. So, may be her experience is different from others' experiences," the actress told reporters at the Mumbai airport today, as can be seen in videos shared on social media. In a tweet on Friday, Ms Dubey accused Ms Ranaut of 'misusing' the #MeToo campaign and questioned as to why she continued to 'have a good friendship' with the filmmaker if he indeed was intrusive with her. Ms Dubey also attacked Ms Ranaut for catching up 'wining and dining' with Vikas Bahl regularly, who she later named in the wave of #MeToo accusations. Vikas Bahl directed Ms Ranaut in the National Award-winning film Queen.

'Stop using Vikas for your own vendetta, it is not cool,' wrote Ms Dubey, who also added that she's 'not interested in a media battle with' Ms Ranaut. At several instances in her statement, Ms Dubey also appeared to hint at Kangana Ranaut's public feud with Hrithik Roshan, which made headlines almost all of last year. Soon after, Richa Dubey signed off from Twitter with this message: "I said what I had to say... going off twitter."

Meanwhile, another report in Times Now News cited Kangana Ranaut as saying in a statement that instead defending his former partner, Ms Dubey should ensure that 'these men don't spoil more lives': "Another ex-wife for her ex-husband's rescue, my only question is why do they leave their holier than thou husbands in the first place, stop this bull shit that we had a friendly divorce perfectly amicable and we are a family, you don't wake up one fine morning and divorce a godly man, so please help us secure our work environment and make sure these men don't spoil more lives."

Vikas Bahl's name cropped up in the #MeToo accounts after an expose by Huffington Post India revealed that dissolving Phantom Films (formerly co-owned by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl) was the outcome of an investigation launched against Mr Bahl based on sexual harassment allegations by a former colleague. Soon after, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she too had experienced unwelcome behaviour from the director. "Every time we met, socially greeted and hugged each other, he'd bury his face in my neck, hold me really tight and breathe in the smell of my hair. It took me great amount of strength and effort to pull myself out of his embrace. He'd say 'I love how you smell K'. I could tell something is wrong with him," she told India Today. Since the HuffPost expose, three actresses, including another Queen actress Nayani Dixit, have accused him of sexual misconduct.

After Vikas Bahl was implicated as an alleged harraser, Mr Kashyap and Mr Motwane tweeted saying they believed Mr Bahl is guilty of sexual misconduct after which Mr Bahl sent notices to his former work partners asking them to apologise. Actors such as Arjun Kapoor and Imran Khan also reacted to the allegations against Vikas Bahl and said Bollywood was well aware of Vikas Bahl's alleged predatory nature. As a result of steps taken by Bollywood against the accused, Vikas Bahl is no longer co-producing Kabir Khan-directed '83 and he will be kept away from the promotions of Hrithik Roshan's Super 30.

Other industry celebs such as Nana Patekar, Sajid Khan, Subhash Ghai, Alok Nath, Rajat Kapoor, Kailash Kher, among others, have also been implicated as alleged sexual predators.