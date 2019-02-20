Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 In Trouble, Producers May Back Out: Report

Kamal Haasan in Indian 2. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Highlights Shankar and Lyca's last collaboration, 2.0, was hugely successful Lyca reportedly thinks the budget of Indian 2 is too high Indian, which released in 1996, performed well at the box office

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, which recently went on floors, may have hit a roadblock after the producers reportedly held back the film's budget, reports BollywoodLife. Indian 2 is directed by Shankar and financially backed by Lyca Productions. A source told BollywoodLife that the producers may back out because of their differences with the director regarding the film's budget. Lyca and Shankar last collaborated on 2.0, starring Rajinikanth, which performed insanely well at the box office. However, the team of Lyca Productions reportedly think that the budget for Indian 2 is too high and the source said that they are not willing to commit the amount insisted on by Shankar.

No official statements have been issued by Shankar, Lyca Productions or Kamal Haasan on these reports.

Indian 2 is the sequel to Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 1996 blockbuster of the same name. In the film, Kamal Haasan played the role of Senapathy, a former freedom fighter who doubles as a vigilante (named Indian) to fight corrupt government officials. In his mission to purge the government of corrupt officers, he also kills his own son Chandru (also Kamal Haasan). At the end of Indian, Senapthy escapes the lethal blast, in which his son was killed. He tells the officer in charge of capturing him that he will return the day when his services will be required again.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan hinted at a political rally that Indian 2 may be his last film because he wants to "dedicate time totally (for politics)." Kamal Haasan's last film Vishwaroopam 2 also tanked at the box office.