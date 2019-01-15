Indian 2 First Look: Kamal Haasan Returns As Senapathy. Beware

Kamal Haasan in Indian 2. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Director S Shankar's Pongal treat for his fans was the first look of Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan. In the first look of Indian 2, we can see Senapathy (played by Kamal Haasan) pointing a finger at the viewers. At the end of 1996 film Indian, Senapathy, a freedom fighter-turned-vigilante, escaped the explosion he had orchestrated to kill his corrupt son (also played by Kamal Haasan). In the film's epilogue, he warned the officer in charge of arresting him that he will return when his services of purging the corrupt officers will be required again. And after two decades, it appears that Senapathy has planned to return.

The picture of Senapathy in the first look poster appears to be blurred and out of focus and the filmmakers added in footnote: "Focus on from January 18."

Here's the first look of Indian 2:

Indian narrated the story of morally upright Senapathy, who decided to purge the nation off corrupt officers after his daughter died because a doctor refused to attend to her without being given the amount he had asked for. Senapathy did not spare his son's life either, who was accused of taking bribe to pass the design of a faulty bus, which ended up killing innocent children.

Indian was selected as India's entry for the Best Foreign Language Film for the Academy Awards in 1996. It also won three National Film Awards, including Best Actor for Kamal Haasan.

Indian 2 also stars Kajal Aggarwal, who earlier told news agency IANS: "I'm really thrilled to be part of the project. I'm quite excited about my role and the skills I will get to learn on the job. I see signing Indian 2 as a step up in my career."

(With inputs from IANS)