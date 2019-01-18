Indian 2 New Posters: Kamal Haasan Returns As 'Older, Wiser And Deadlier' Senapathy

Kamal Haasan in Indian 2. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

And the first posters of Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, are out. Director S Shankar announced that he'll start filming the sequel to his 1996 hit film today and he also revealed that in Indian 2, Kamal Haasan's Senapathy will be "older, wiser and deadlier." Kamal Haasan played the role of Senapathy, a former freedom fighter, who rechristened himself as Indian, a vigilante who vowed to eliminate all corrupt officers from government offices. At the end of Indian, Senapathy escaped a deadly blast and told the officer in charge of arresting him that he'll return when his services will be required. After two decades, it appears that Senapathy has decided to return.

Check out the new poster of Indian 2 shared by Shankar:

Here's another poster shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh:

Kamal Haasan - Director Shankar... The combination is back... #Indian2 begins filming today... New poster: pic.twitter.com/f1jRwUddM3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 18, 2019

Earlier this week, Shankar shared this first look poster of Kamal Haasan from Indian 2:

In Indian, Senapathy also killed his own son Chandru (also Kamal Haasan) for taking a bribe which resulted in the death of several innocent children. Senapathy will tackle new enemies in this film. Earlier, it was reported that actor Ajay Devgn has been approached to play a pivotal role in the film. Actress Kajal Aggarwal's casting as the female lead has been confirmed.

Last year, speaking to media persons Kamal Haasan hinted that Indian 2might be his last film as he wants to explore his potential as a politician. "I will have to wind up to be effective as a politician... you have to dedicate time totally (for politics). But I will have my production company continuing in the field. Somebody else will run it," PTI quoted him as saying.

Kamal Haasan was last seen in Vishwaroopam 2.

(With inputs from PTI)