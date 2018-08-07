Ajay Devgn To Make Tamil Debut With Kamal Haasan's Indian 2?

Ajay Devgn at an event in Mumbai

Actor Ajay Devgn found a spot on Tuesday's trends list after Kamal Haasan, who is busy with upcoming film Vishwaroopam 2 promotions, said he has been 'told' that the Singham star 'will be a part of Indian 2,' the sequel to his 1996 film. "That's what I have been told. It is the director's call," Kamal Haasan told Deccan Chronicle. Indian 2 will be Ajay Devgn's first Tamil film if he signs the project. It is expected to go on floors in Hyderabad after Kamal Haasan wraps up the shooting of reality show Bigg Boss Tamil, which he hosts. Indian 2 will reportedly star Nayanthara opposite Kamal Haasan.

In S Shankar's Indian, Kamal Haasan played a double role - a father and a son. He co-starred with Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar. Indian 2's plot was based on the story of a freedom fighter-turned-vigilante who was determined to root out corruption. In the end, the father killed his corrupt son. Indian was selected as India's entry for the Best Foreign Language Film for the Academy Awards in 1996. It also won three National Film Awards, including a Best Actor prize for Kamal Haasan.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2, an espionage thriller, is all set to hit the screens on August 10. It is a sequel to his 2013 film Vishwaroopam. Kamal Haasan reprises the role of RAW agent Major Wisam Ahmad.

Total Dhamaal, Sons Of Sardaar, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior and a film with Ranbir Kapoor are some of Ajay Devgn's upcoming projects. His wife Kajol has starred in Tamil films Minsara Kanavu and VIP 2, apart from Bollywood movies.