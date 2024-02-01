Of 'Deep Dives' And 'Perfect Days': Kalki Koechlin Hung Out With Her Boyfriend Guy Hershberg

Kalki Koechlin shared this image. (courtesy: kalkikanmani )

Kalki Koechlin loves nature and there is ample proof of this on her social media handles. Now, Kalki has shared an Instagram post in which she has offered some post-diving glimpses. She was accompanied by her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Before you ask, Kalki did not go to Goa or Maldives but enjoyed the experience in Maharashtra itself. The carousel contains several images of the couple enjoying their day by the waters, of them interacting with the local residents and a glimpse of their delicious meal. Sharing some glimpses of the fun times, Kalki Koechlin wrote: “Who knew deep dives and perfect days exist off the coast of Maharashtra. Thank you, friends, you know who you are.” Comments indicate that Kalki and Guy are vacationing in the picturesque location of Sindhudurg, Maharashtra.

In the images, both Guy and Kalki are seen dressed in swimming gear. In response, singer-actress Monica Dogra said, “So sweet!!! I wanna know where this is….” Radhika Apte and Sayani Gupta dropped heart emojis.

Kalki and Guy are parents to a daughter Sappho. Last year, the actress spoke about the challenges of motherhood, earning praise for her nuanced and relatable take on the subject. Kalki Koechlin, in an interview with SheThePeople, spoke about the separation anxiety she felt while working on her first film after giving birth. In the video, she says, "(For) the first film after I become a mother, the day before the shoot. It was really late at night; she was not letting go of me. She was holding on like a koala bear! I sat her down and I said, ‘Listen, I really want to do this film. It means a lot to me. I love you very much and I will be there every morning and every night for you. But in the middle, you've got to let me go and you've got to be with the nanny.'”

While admitting that it was difficult, Kalko also articulated the silver lining. She said: “The next morning, she [ Sappho] asked "where's nanny", and she went off with her! So, it was beautiful to realise that you can talk to your kids like real people and not mollycoddle them. No, sometimes it's hard and I have to make decisions and you should know that."

Kalki Koechlin was previously married to filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap from 2011 to 2015. Kalki is best known for her work in projects such as Made in Heaven, Sacred Games, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, among others.