Kalki Koechlin On Ex-Husband Anurag Kashyap: 'We're Genuinely Friends Now'

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap at an event

Kalki Koechlin, who is gearing up for her next release Goldfish, talked about her equation with ex-husband Anurag Kashyap in one of her recent interviews with India Today. The actor said that she is now "at ease" with Anurag Kashyap and they have reached "a place of peace" between them. Kalki also attended the engagement ceremony of Anurag's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire with her partner Guy Hershberg and daughter Sappho earlier this month. Anurag Kashyap is also the co-producer of Kalki's film Goldfish. Speaking about her present equation with Anurag Kashyap, Kalki told India Today, "I'm very much at ease now. We have been through so much together, and so much apart. We've reached a place of peace between us."

Kalki also revealed that Anurag was not part of Goldfish initially. He came on board after watching the film at the Busan International Film Festival. About Anurag's association with the movie, Kalki said, "He saw the film in Busan, loved it and was really supportive about it. And we're really glad to have him on board. So yeah, we're good now."

Asked if Anurag Kashyap is a better friend or filmmaker, Kalki told India Today, "It's a tricky one. We are genuinely friends now. He is a great filmmaker, and he will make more great movies, but he's a good friend."

Asked about her equation with Aaliyah Kashyap, Kalki said, "Aaliyah is very cute with my daughter. They really have kind of playful thing. So basically, my daughter thinks Aaliyah is a real princess. So she's in awe of her. It's good to have one more babysitter around."

Take a look at the pictures from the party:

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap got married in 2011 and they divorced in 2015. Anurag Kashyap was previously married to Aarti Bajaj and they share daughter Aaliyah. Kalki worked with Anurag in Dev D, web series Sacred Games.